She has enjoyed a whirlwind romance, an engagement and two pre-wedding celebrations all within months, and now, it looks like Priyanka Chopra may be a bride before 2018 wraps!

ET has learned that the 36-year-old Bollywood beauty and her beau, Nick Jonas, may push forward their wedding plans.

“Priyanka and Nick were planning to get married early next year, but it now looks like they may tie the knot by the end of 2018,” a source shared. “Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time.”

“For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don't see the appeal in waiting too long," the insider added.

The cute couple got engaged in July and ET reported in October that the two were ready to tie the knot “sooner rather than later.”

“The couple has had an accelerated relationship, and are very comfortable with one another," a source said.

Chopra enjoyed a bridal shower in New York City and a bachelorette celebration in Amsterdam in recent weeks, which has only fueled the nuptials talk.

