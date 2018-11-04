Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are already acting like family!

The Quantico star is currently celebrating her engagement to Nick Jonas with a ladies-only gathering in Amsterdam, which was attended by Turner, her future sister-in-law. Chopra posted a photo of herself in the ancient city proudly sporting a tiara and a “Bride To Be” sash as she and her girl gang made their way through the city, which naturally involved a boat ride.

“Setting sail…” the 36-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself in a white sweater while aboard one of the city’s canal boats. She paired the top with white thigh-high leggings and some snakeskin boots, all under a yellow overcoat. She also posted sweeping photo of herself cracking a smile on a boat while casually flaunting her engagement ring. She captioned the image with the hashtag, “BacheloretteVibes.” And the Game of Thrones actress, who is currently engaged to Chopra’s fiancé’s brother, Joe Jonas, was along for all the fun!

In the evening, Chopra posted a brief video of herself giving Turner a piggy-back ride as they strolled through town. She captioned the clip with the word, “Sisterhood,” as well as “#TheJSisters” and “#HighHeelFails.”

Nick’s own mother, Denise Miller-Jonas, offered a cute comment on one of the images, writing to Chopra, "Be good ❤."

Last Sunday, Chopra’s bridal shower was held in New York City at Tiffany’s Blue Box Cafe. On Monday, she spoke with ET about the gathering.

"It was so special. Like, I wouldn’t have been able to do it any other way,” she said. “I love Tiffany’s, and it’s one of my favorite brands and I just feel like that’s why it was so appropriate to do it over there, because of the ring and everything," she added. "It was lovely.”

