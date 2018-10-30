Naomi Watts Cast in 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series

Naomi Watts is headed to Westeros!

The actress has been cast in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, which has been ordered to pilot at HBO, ET can confirm.

"Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," HBO detailed of the new show in a release. "And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know."

Watts will star as a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret," in the as-yet-untitled series, created by Game of Thrones mastermind George R. R. Martin and producer Jane Goldman, who also penned the pilot.

HBO's President of Programming, Casey Bloys, revealed in July that Game of Thrones' eighth and final season would debut in the "first half" of 2019, but wouldn't reveal what month -- or what fans should prepare for. "I'm not going to talk about what to expect," Bloys teased. "Although it's pretty great."

At the Emmy Awards in September, the cast and creators of the celebrated show took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series, but remained tight-lipped on details about the remaining episodes.

"We have finished filming the final season, which has been incredible, an incredible process, and I think we have all worked incredibly hard to give you all the gift you deserve," shared star Gwendoline Christie.

"[It will be] bittersweet, like... [J. R. R.] Tolkien... the end of Lord of the Rings, which I always found had a bittersweet quality," Martin said of the series' approaching end. "That's the kind of thing I like."

However, the author added that even he was "sworn to secrecy" when it came to dropping final season spoilers.

"No comment," Martin teased of speculation that the season will see many characters meeting their doom. "But all men must die. Valar Morghulis."

