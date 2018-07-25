'Game of Thrones' Final Season Will Premiere in the 'First Half' of 2019

We've finally got an update on Game of Thrones' final season!

The eighth and final season of the Emmy-winning drama will premiere sometime in the "first half" of 2019, Casey Bloys, HBO's President of Programming, announced on Wednesday at the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.

"I’m not going to talk about what to expect, although it’s pretty great," Bloys revealed to Entertainment Tonight in a room full of journalists in Beverly Hills, California.

Although fans still have to wait at least six months to see which character will ultimately end up on the Iron Throne, Many GoT stars have already bid adieu to Westeros.

Our Khaleesi, Emilia Clarke, took to Instagram last month to share a emotional goodbye to Game of Thrones as she wraps up filming on the fan-favorite drama.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," she wrote alongside a sweet selfie. "It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #💔#lastseasonitis."

Earlier this month, Maisie Williamsfinished her final day of filming and hinted on Instagram that she may be the "last woman standing" on the show.

The 21-year-old actress, who has been starring as Arya Stark on GoT since she was 12, commemorated the occasion with a photo of herself wearing bloodied-up white sneakers.

