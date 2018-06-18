Emilia Clarke Is Already Saying Her Goodbyes to 'Game of Thrones'

Don't leave us, Khaleesi!

Emilia Clarke took to Instagram on Sunday to share a emotional goodbye to Game of Thrones as she wraps up filming on the series' eighth and final season.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," she wrote alongside a sweet selfie. "It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #💔#lastseasonitis."

Clarke's co-stars couldn't help but comment on the pic, with Lena Headey writing, “Sweet words. Love you and HOLY balls. #itistheend,” Lena Headey commented, as John Bradley-West added, "It's been the best. Ever. And you've been incredible."

"The moon of our life," Jason Momoa commented, "Love u. Proud of you."

On Saturday, Clarke shared a photo of herself with Bradley-West, co-star Conleth Hill, and show co-creator D.B. Weiss. “The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder..” she wrote.

During an interview with ET at the end of May, Clarke revealed she was "about three quarters of the way" through filming Thrones' last season, which will air in 2019.

"I am utterly heartbroken to be saying goodbye to [Daenerys]," she added. "Every single [script made me cry]."

"I find it genuinely, it's really tricky talking about it because I'm still in the middle of shooting it -- it makes me sad," she added.

