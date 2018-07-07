Maisie Williams Says Goodbye to 'Game of Thrones' -- and Hints She May Be the 'Last Woman Standing'

A girl has no moreGame of Thrones left to film.

Maisie Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to bid farewell to the HBO series after wrapping up her final day on set. The 21-year-old actress, who has been starring as Arya Stark on GoT since she was 12, commemorated the occasion with a photo of herself wearing bloodied-up white sneakers -- and hinted she may be the "last woman standing" on the show.

"Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come," Williams captioned the pic, adding the hashtags, "#immasleepforthenextfouryears" and "#justkiddingidontsleep" -- as well as "#lastwomanstanding #barely."

Williams' post comes just two weeks after Emilia Clarke shared a goodbye photo of her own, paying tribute to her last time playing Daenerys Targaryen. Fans have speculated that the eighth and final season of GoT will see the death of multiple main cast members, and at the INTV Conference in Israel in March, HBO executives seemed to confirm as much.

"It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers,” Francesca Orsi, the HBO SVP of Drama, said of the cast's final table reads. “None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one-by-one they started falling down to their deaths.”

“It was amazing,” she added. “By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.”

Just one month earlier, Williams opened up about how "surreal" it was to end Game of Thrones during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"If I told you [how it ends], you'd be like, 'Ohhh,'" she told Kimmel. "But if you watch it, you're like, 'Ahhhh.'"

Season eight of Game of Thrones premieres in 2019. See more on the show in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emilia Clarke Is Already Saying Her Goodbyes to 'Game of Thrones'

Maisie Williams Claims She Knows How 'Game of Thrones' Ends -- and She Told Her Mother

Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner Do Hilarious Ned Stark Impressions as 'Game of Thrones' Finale Title Revealed

Related Gallery