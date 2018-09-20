The Mother of Dragons is making her love permanent!

Emilia Clarke celebrated the final season of Game of Thrones in a big way. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old British actress showed off her brand new ink on her wrist, featuring three small dragons.

“MOD 4 LYFE!!!! @_dr_woo_ made sure this mama ain’t NEVER forgetting her babies….” she captioned she photo of her grinning and showing off her new body art. “#dontworryionlybrieflypassedout #withfyreandinkbaby #modgothookedupp #couldntbehappierifitried.”

The new ink comes fresh off Game of Thrones’ big win at Monday night’s Emmy Awards. The hit HBO series won Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama for Peter Dinklage.

The final season of the fantasy drama series will air in the first half of 2019, as fans have anxiously awaited the conclusion to the story.

Filming on season eight has wrapped, but an official release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Clarke opened up to ET’s Nischelle Turner at the Emmys, saying, “It’s been long enough because we’ve just been making the best season ever! Ever! Ever!”

When asked if Clarke was happy with the way things ended, she simply laughed and repeated, “Best season ever!”

As for filming the finale, Clarke noted, “[It’s] so sad, but then everybody gets ready for the emotion and everyone’s there being like, ‘Ohhh, it’s going to be the last… wait, how many more takes?’”

