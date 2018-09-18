He and his This Is Us castmates may have lost out the 2018 Emmy award for Outstanding Drama to Games of Thrones on Monday, but Milo Ventimiglia indicated he’d still be feeling like a winner when he got up for work on Tuesday morning.



“I always feel a tremendous amount of pride for the group that we are and I want to see the group recognized, but beyond that, guess what -- we have a job tomorrow,” Ventimiglia told ET at the Los Angeles, California, awards ceremony.



The 41-year-old actor and his castmate, Sterling K. Brown, were also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, which was won by Matthew Rhys for his role in The Americans.

Before the ceremony commenced, Brown told ET that he was he was ready to celebrate “until the cows come home” if Ventimiglia took home the prized statue.

“Not in the least bit," he said when asked whether the two lads felt competition for the award. "I always say to myself, whoever wins, be prepared to celebrate their success. And if Milo Ventimiglia gets to walk up on that stage, I will celebrate until the cows come home. Whomever it is."

"If you want people to authentically celebrate your success, you've got to do the same thing,” Brown added. “That's my motto.”

While there may not have been tears of joy for a This Is Uswin, Ventimiglia did confess that he and Mandy Moore, who plays his TV wife, shed plenty of tears while watching the show. That’s right -- just like us, the hunk “100%” cries at the NBC series!

“So Mandy and I have a tradition -- we watch every episode together,” shared the actor, who was looking suave in an off-white Bruno Cucinelli tuxedo jacket. “Every episode, she and I watch together and we are always crying. It makes us cry as well.”

"That's the thing,” he continued. “The show is a good reminder of that human quality that we all have to feel emotions and compassion and knowing things like [creator] Dan Fogelman isn't afraid of sentimentality. Neither am I. I think we need it as a culture, as a country, as a people."

