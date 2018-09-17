Sterling K. Brown is sweating being in competition with his TV dad, Milo Ventimiglia.

The 42-year-old actor is up against his This Is Us co-star for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for the second year in a row, and Brown shared that there's no competitive blood between him and Ventimiglia.

"Not in the least bit," Brown told ET's Lauren Zima on the Emmys red carpet on Monday of vying for the same prize as his onscreen pops. "I always say to myself, whoever wins, be prepared to celebrate their success. And if Milo Ventimiglia gets to walk up on that stage, I will celebrate until the cows come home. Whomever it is."

"If you want people to authentically celebrate your success, you got to do the same thing. That's my motto," the two-time Emmy winner shared. Aww, so sweet!

Brown, who walked the carpet with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, admitted that he would get extremely emotional if the show won the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy.

"I would go absolutely insane," he predicted, prompting his wife to quip, "I hope he doesn't ruin another tuxedo!," referencing the cast's SAG Awards win earlier this year during which Brown ripped his designer jacket. "It was like The Hulk!" Bathe recalled.

The cute couple couldn't help but lovingly marvel over each other on their date night out, with Brown adorably saying he's always in "complete and total" awe over his better half "every day." "But even more so today," he gushed. "Stunning. It's ridiculous."

With just one week left to go before the return of This Is Us, Brown called the upcoming third season "exceptional."

"I think we do a good job of trying to give you the ups and downs of life, and life is never all of one thing. Like Life Itself, go see it! Which is brilliant," Brown said, not-so-subtly plugging This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman's new film. "There will be some sadness but there is always something that will give you hope at the end of the day."

It'll be a busy time for the Brown household in the coming months, as Bathe will be leaving for the Big Apple to film Paramount Network's First Wives Club TV series. Asked if Brown could be making an appearance on the series, he didn't rule it out completely.

"This is the deal. I don't think so, because I'm on daddy duty," he explained. "My wife gets to spread her wings and handle her business in New York City. I'm going to try and keep my children alive. I'm going to feed them and water them and make sure they get plenty of sleep and sunshine and, hopefully, they'll exist by the time she comes back in two months."

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che, airs live coast-to-coast Monday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

