Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore may play a married couple on TV, but in real life, they're just as close.

Ventimiglia, who is nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy, revealed to ET's Kevin Frazier on the Emmys red carpet on Monday that he and Moore share a sweet This Is Us tradition that's been holding strong since the first season.

"So Mandy and I have a tradition. We watch every episode together. And we're always crying. [The show] makes us cry as well," the 41-year-old actor said. "That's the thing. The show is a good reminder of that human quality that we all have to feel emotions and compassion and knowing things like [creator] Dan Fogelman isn't afraid of sentimentality. Neither am I. I think we need it as a culture, as a country, as a people."

Seriously, can they be any sweeter?

Ventimiglia, looking dapper in an off-white Bruno Cucinelli tuxedo jacket, promised that in the coming season, which kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 25, there will be more laughs as well as the show's signature tearjerker moments. "Our composer Sid[dhartha] Khosla comes in with those notes and the music and Dan Fogelman and the writers with their words, it is like, of course, we are going to make you cry," he said.

Ventimiglia teased that fans of This Is Us will get to see how Jack came to be, as the show promises to explore the beloved character's younger days in wartime and in the early stages of his romance with Rebecca. "We're going back to the past. We're going back to when he was a younger man, a younger man in war, meeting his wife and the courtship, young love that happens when you're in a new relationship. You'll see those sides of Jack," he hinted.

Moore stopped by to chat with ET's Nancy O'Dell on the Emmys red carpet, where she excitedly dished on seeing her This Is Us castmates all glammed up for their big night. "We kind of had to shut down the red carpet to get a family photo because there's so many of us!" she adorably exclaimed.

The 34-year-old actress, looking like a golden glam goddess in custom Rodarte, admitted that she hasn't thought about how she'd react if the show won the top drama prize. "I don't know if I would cry happy tears. I think I would be in such shock that the tears would probably come after the cameras were rolling. It's going to be hard to fathom," she confessed.

But Emmy win or not, the day was already a success for Moore, who found out from ET that the Queer Eye boys deemed her one of the night's best dressed. "Honestly, I feel like I can go home. The night is won. You don't need to win an Emmy if you get the approval of the Queer Eye guys. That gives me life force," she reacted.

And Moore was hopeful that when, in a few decades time, when she turns 70, she'll still be trucking along in Hollywood.

"I would love to still be doing this if I have my faculties about me and the desire and the passion to still be in the business," she expressed. "I'd love to still be doing everything possible: singing, acting, producing, writing, directing. All of it."

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che, airs live coast-to-coast Monday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

