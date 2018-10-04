Game of Thrones is coming to an end, and Tyrion Lannister is satisfied with his fate.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Peter Dinklage at the premiere of his new HBO movie, My Dinner with Hervè, about the highly anticipated finale and how he feels about the end of an era.

"There are no better writers in television than [showrunners] Dan Weiss and David Benioff. They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it," Dinklage said.

He added, "It ends beautifully for my character whether it be tragic or not."

While fans eagerly await the final season, they can catch Dinklage in a different role on HBO. Based on a true story, My Dinner with Hervè chronicles the final days of actor Hervè Villechaize, star of Fantasy Island and a fascinating real-life character Dinklage was eager to play.

"Sacha Gervasi, the writer, director, approached me about 14 years ago with a short film version of the film that we made eventually made. And it just hooked me because of his personal experience," Dinklage said. "It hooked me because of Sacha's personal connection to it because he interviewed Herve before he died and got to know the man very intimately as a journalist in a very short amount of time which has it sort of strange quality to it."

The film also touches on the pressures of fame, something Dinklage understands well after he was launched to superstardom after Game of Thrones debuted in 2011.

"It's an abstract idea that has very little to do with you at the end of the day and it comes from a lot of hard work but oftentimes, it's sort of a goal rather than a residual of hard work," Dinklage explained. "And you know kids are asked, the number one thing when kids are asked what do they wanna be when they grow up lately is that they, I want to be famous. And they don't really have a comprehension of what it means to be that, they just want to be famous and we sort of address that in the movie."

My Dinner with Hervè premieres on HBO on October 20. For more on Dinklage, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Emilia Clarke Sports Epic New Dragon Tattoos to Honor the End of ‘Game of Thrones’

'Game of Thrones': Everything We Learned About the Final Season (Exclusive)

Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan Deliver Unexpected Performances in ‘My Dinner With Hervé’ (Exclusive Trailer)

Related Gallery