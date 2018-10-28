For Halloween, Joe Jonas decided to honor his fiancee Sophie Turner in the best way ever!

On Saturday night, the couple headed to Kate Hudson’s big Halloween bash presented by Amazon at director-producer Simon Kinberg’s house in the Hollywood Hills, which they wore full costumes to. The Dark Phoenix actress decided to go as an elephant. Meanwhile, her fella opted for something rather close to home for Turner. He dressed up as Sansa Stark, her role in Game of Thrones!

The 29-year-old grabbed a red wig and a blue dress, that could definitely pass for the garb of Westeros, and posed for some fun photos with friends.

“Saturday night,” the DNCE singer captioned the fun, along with a jack-O-lantern emoji. He also took the time to post a truly epic video in which marches in a room to present his costume, naturally set to the GoT theme song. He even shared a still of himself on the way to the party! In the photo, he gives the camera saucy eye and captioned it, "Oh yes honey."

Joe Jonas dressed up as Sansa Stark for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/V0GBwctbiH — jonas news. (@JonasConcerts) October 28, 2018

Courtesy of Instagram

Turner also shared a fun photo of them together on her Instagram Story, featuring her fiancé rocking his red wig and her in her elephant getup. She also posted a photo of Kinberg’s moon-shaped infinity pool dyed green with several witch hats floating in it. The pool was lit from below, offering a wonderfully creepy image.

Earlier this month, Jonas hasn’t hid his love for Game of Thrones, the show which catapulted his fiancee to fame.

Courtesy of Instagram

“I can’t wait for it to come back and I don’t want to know any spoilers,” he told Variety at the Fendi Mani party in Beverly Hills. “Sophie won’t tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I’m such a big fan of the show. I’d be pissed.”

He also put a stop to all the rumors that he might have a cameo in the show’s upcoming 8th and final season.

“I would have done it in a heartbeat, but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen,” he said. “That would have been amazing. I would have loved it.”

Season 8 of GoT wrapped in July. An air date hasn't been released yet but it’s expect to premiere sometime midway through 2019.

Get more news on Turner down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Matching Disney-Themed Tattoos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Their Red Carpet Debut

'Dark Phoenix' Trailer: Jessica Chastain Lures Sophie Turner to the Dark Side

Related Gallery