Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are red carpet official!

The couple -- who got engaged last October -- made their red carpet debut at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 show at the Louvre Museum as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Turner and Jonas were adorable posing for pics as they held hands, gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes and kept smiles on their faces.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Turner, 22, looked stunning in a shimmering silver mini-skirt, black leather thigh-high boots and a short-sleeved black top with sparkle details. The Game of Thrones actress kept her makeup light, wore her below-the-shoulder blonde hair down and carried a small gray bag to the event.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Jonas looked dapper in a gray suit, black turtleneck and black sneakers.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The couple took to Instagram to document the occasion with an adorable snap of Jonas kissing Turner’s neck as she smiled with her eyes closed.

“With my love in Paris,” Turner captioned her post.

On his Instagram Story, Jonas also shared a video of the duo walking into the Louvre together where Turner excitedly exclaims, “Hi!”

Instagram

In between their lovey-dovey show of affection, the couple posed with celebrities including Justin Theroux, Shailene Woodley, Nina Dobrev, Amandla Stenberg and Alicia Vikander. Other celebs including Cate Blanchett and Shay Mitchell were also in attendance.

Shailene Woodley, Urassaya Sperbund, Amandla Stenberg, Nina Dobrev, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Louis Vuitton

Alicia Vikander and Sophie Turner Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Friends and family couldn’t be happier that the pair has found each other! Earlier this summer, Hailee Steinfeld told ET that she’s “so excited” for both her pals.

“They’re both great friends of mine,” Steinfeld gushed. “Sophie’s my sister so I love her and anything that makes her happy.”

Nick Jonas also only had lovely things about his brother and future sister-in-law.

"I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life," he told ET last November. "That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing."

Watch the video below for more of ET’s interview with the “Jealous” singer:

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas Are the Best Doubles Partners at the U.S. Open

Sophie Turner Kisses Joe Jonas, Hilariously Fakes Baby Bump at 2018 U.S. Open

Sophie Turner Reveals the Real Reason She Was Crying in Those Photos With Joe Jonas

Related Gallery