It seems like plenty of stars are getting teary these days on the streets of New York City.

First Justin Bieber was photographed breaking down with his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, and just this week, Sophie Turner was spotted crying while out with her fiance, Joe Jonas.

In images snapped on Joe’s 29th birthday on Wednesday, Sophie is seen walking around NYC with her head in her hands, clearly upset and visibly crying while holding onto the singer.

As fans began to express their concern, the 22-year-old Game of Thrones star took to Twitter explain the pics. “Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancee. Periods are a b**ch,” she commented alongside a link to the photos.

Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a bitch. https://t.co/O4EFGL80AM — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 16, 2018

The couple, who got engaged last October, seem closer than ever. Just last month, they visited Bang Bang Tattoo in NYC to get matching ink tattoos for their respective grandfathers.

Joe isn’t the only engaged guy in the Jonas family. His younger brother, Nick Jonas, reportedly popped the question to his lady, Priyanka Chopra, after only a few months of dating.

