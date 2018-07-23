Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Coordinating Tattoos -- See Their New Ink!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got some fresh ink over the weekend!

The engaged couple took to Instagram to reveal photos of their coordinating tattoos, which they both got done in honor of their late grandfathers.

The lovebirds' tattoos were created by Sanghyuk Ko, an artist at Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City. Jonas got a portrait done of his "PaPa Miller" on his arm, from his days serving in the United States Army.

Turner went with a simpler design -- the letter "G" inked in script on her right pinky finger.

Ko later shared a photo of himself posing with Jonas and Turner to his own Instagram account. "For his Pa Pa 🔥@joejonas and for her grand dad ✨," he captioned the pic.

Jonas, 28, and Turner, 22, are currently in wedding planning mode after the singer proposed to the Game of Thrones star last October.

The two first started dating after they were encouraged to go out by their mutual friend, Hailee Steinfeld, who ET caught up with over the weekend at Comic-Con in San Diego.

“I was so excited for her and Joe,” Steinfeld told us about how she reacted to the engagement news. “They’re both great friends of mine. Sophie’s my sister so I love her and anything that makes her happy.”

