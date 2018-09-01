Sophie Turner definitely has a sense of humor!

The Game of Thrones star was spotted packing on the PDA with her fiance, Joe Jonas, at the U.S. Open on Friday. Photographers snapped the pair sharing several sweet kisses at Arthur Ashe stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, before Turner decided to play a little prank for the cameras.

The 22-year-old actress got a kick out of trying to fake a baby bump as she stuffed a cushion underneath her jacket. Turner couldn't help but crack a wide smile, satisfied with the oddly-shaped mound she had created as Jonas, 29, giggled next to her.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Turner recently praised Jonas after photos surfaced of her crying it out on the streets of New York City. "Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancee. Periods are a b**ch,” she explained when fans expressed concern over what was wrong.

Jonas and Turner got engaged last October, after being set up by her friend, Hailee Steinfeld. “I was so excited for her and Joe,” Steinfeld told ET in July of the pair's engagement. “They’re both great friends of mine. Sophie’s my sister so I love her and anything that makes her happy.”

The DNCE singer's brother, Nick Jonas, also recently got engaged to Priyanka Chopra. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sophie Turner Gushes Over 'Beautiful' Future Sister-in-Law Priyanka Chopra

Sophie Turner Reveals the Real Reason She Was Crying in Those Photos With Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Coordinating Tattoos -- See Their New Ink!

Related Gallery