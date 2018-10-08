Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Matching Disney-Themed Tattoos

Nothing says “This is forever” like some lovey-dovey tattoos!

And Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s new matching ink might just take the cake when it comes to couples proclaiming their love.



On Sunday, NYC tattoo artist Mr. K took to Instagram to post a simple-yet-touching photo featuring the engaged couple’s wrists side-by-side with the Toy Story line, “To infinity… & beyond” written across them in elaborate cursive. The writing is even written by a tiny rocket ship!



This isn’t the first time the engaged duo has gotten complementary ink, either. In July, the 29-year-old singer got a postage stamp tattoo on his arm showcasing a portrait of his grandfather commemorating his days in the United States Army. Likewise, Turner, 22, got a cursive letter “G” on her right pinky finger.

“@mr.k_tattoo for my grandad. My hero,” the actress captioned her photo of the simple tattoo. Clearly these two love bonding over ink!

The newest tattoos arrive less than a week after the duo finally made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 show at the Louvre Museum in Paris on Oct. 3. Jonas rocked a gray suit and Pumas while the Game of Thrones star chose a black-and-silver ensemble she completed with a pair of black thigh-high boots.

