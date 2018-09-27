Sophie Turner might play the cool and collected Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, but the 22-year-old British actress definitely did not keep her cool the first time she met her no. 1 celebrity crush, Justin Bieber.

Turner, who is currently engaged to Joe Jonas, opened up about her longtime love of the 24-year-old pop star during Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

She started off by sharing that her mom made her a cardboard cutout of herself and Bieber when she was 16 to celebrate her finishing a big exam at school.

“I cried,” she said of the gift. "I fell up the stairs and I cried.”

Once she became a star herself, Turner had the chance to meet the “Sorry” singer in person. It all happened when she and Jonas were visiting a friend’s house in Miami and took a tour of the residence, only to find Turner's pop star crush in one of the rooms.

"I go upstairs and he’s sat there shirtless in this dark room getting a head massage. And I was like, ‘Oh my god! This is amazing!’” she recalled. "So I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, Sophie,’ played it cool, ran into the closet and like cried for five minutes.”

However, she didn’t quite keep her cool and collected attitude when she was introduced to Bieber shortly after.

"Justin goes to Joe, ‘Yo, Joe, I heard you got a new girl.’ And Joe was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, there she is, she’s over there.’ And I don’t know what came over me to do this, but I turned around and I was like, ‘Hi…’” Turner said, before showing off this bizarre and racy move:

The actress said she never got to see Bieber’s reaction as, "Joe just ushered me out of the room before I could see his reaction, like, ‘What did you do?!’”

She said her fiance found the whole thing funny, adding, "Joe has never let me live it down since."

For her part, Turner didn’t seem too bothered by the incredibly awkward interaction, saying, "That can’t be the strangest thing that someone’s done to him."

Bieber isn’t the only star that Turner has struggled around. She recently did a photo shoot where Brooklyn Beckham was her photographer.

"I was talking about his tattoos and everything, and he’s like, ‘Ah, yeah, I got this for my dad’s birthday.’ And I’m like, ‘What do I say? Do I pretend like I know who his dad is or what?’” she quipped of Brooklyn’s famous father, David Beckham.

Here's more with Turner:

