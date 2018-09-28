Adrianne Curry is married!

The first-ever America's Next Top Modelwinner took to Instagram on Monday to share pics from her Game of Thrones-inspired wedding -- and luckily, it had a happier ending than nuptials on the HBO series.

Curry, who announced her engagement to voice-over actor Matthew Rhode last August, tied the knot in Monana's Glacier National Park. In a lengthy blog post, the model chronicled how she worked with cosplay designer Lauren Matesic of Castle Corsetry to craft a wedding dress inspired by Daenerys' Qarth gown. However, she had some trouble getting Rhode's outfit to match.

"He wanted to dress the way he wanted. Some of my friends opposed this, but I am not going to force this man to wear something he feels stupid in. He said he was going to go Western. Our two favorite HBO shows had come together for our wedding," she explained, making reference to Westworld. "This pleased me greatly."

While Curry planned details of her wedding for over a year, she decided not to invite any guests. "The decision to not invite anyone to our wedding was due to a few reasons. The remote locations we wanted to wed in as well as not many people being excited for our wedding," she said.

The two couldn't have been happier with their special day, however, which Curry continues to gush about on Instagram. See the pics below.

This is the second marriage for Curry, who was married to Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight from 2006 to 2011. Curry, then 23, first met Knight, then 48, in 2004, when they filmed VH1’s The Surreal Life.

The pair's relationship became the focus of a reality series spinoff, My Fair Brady. Knight proposed to Curry on the show’s season finale.

