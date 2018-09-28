News

'America’s Next Top Model' Alum Adrianne Curry Has 'Game of Thrones'-Themed Wedding

Adrianne Curry is married!  

The first-ever America's Next Top Modelwinner took to Instagram on Monday to share pics from her Game of Thrones-inspired wedding -- and luckily, it had a happier ending than nuptials on the HBO series. 

Curry, who announced her engagement to voice-over actor Matthew Rhode last August, tied the knot in Monana's Glacier National Park. In a lengthy blog post, the model chronicled how she worked with cosplay designer Lauren Matesic of Castle Corsetry to craft a wedding dress inspired by Daenerys' Qarth gown. However, she had some trouble getting Rhode's outfit to match. 

"He wanted to dress the way he wanted. Some of my friends opposed this, but I am not going to force this man to wear something he feels stupid in. He said he was going to go Western. Our two favorite HBO shows had come together for our wedding," she explained, making reference to Westworld. "This pleased me greatly."

While Curry planned details of her wedding for over a year, she decided not to invite any guests. "The decision to not invite anyone to our wedding was due to a few reasons. The remote locations we wanted to wed in as well as not many people being excited for our wedding," she said. 

The two couldn't have been happier with their special day, however, which Curry continues to gush about on Instagram. See the pics below. 

 

LADIES(and gents!)-When we are young, we THINK we know what love is. When we get a little wiser, we KNOW what love is. Most times than not, it ends up NOT being what we thought it was. Love is not feeling a flip in your stomach when he goes out. It is not worrying who he is texting, messaging or calling. Love is not being told you're stupid, dumb, or not your partners equal. Love is not "keeping your options open" with past flings/interests while with your mate. Love is not forgetting to call or lying about how late you were out with friends. Love is being considerate of your partner and ALWAYS putting their well being first. Love is not living any sort of private and or unknown life on the side. Love is a complicated thing and it isn't always easy....but love makes you feel GOOD more than it makes you feel bad. Love is TRUSTING your partner completely because they would NEVER lie, cheat or sneak. Love is apologizing and meaning it. I think a lot of people are in incredibly toxic relationships because they haven't learned to love THEMSELVES enough to not allow themselves to be mistreated. Confidence and self love is the key to finding the one. If your partner sets down their phone and you feel the need to look in it, if they go to work and you feel the need to drive by and check...you are not in love. You are in PRISON. #Love #Partnership #couples #relationships #antm #wedding #marriage #toxicrelationships

This is the second marriage for Curry, who was married to Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight from 2006 to 2011. Curry, then 23, first met Knight, then 48, in 2004, when they filmed VH1’s The Surreal Life.

The pair's relationship became the focus of a reality series spinoff, My Fair Brady. Knight proposed to Curry on the show’s season finale.

