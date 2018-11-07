The Priyanka Chopra Bachelorette Party Look You Didn't See

If you've been keeping up with all of Priyanka Chopra's bridal festivities, you know the actress has been turning up the glamour in jaw-dropping outfits for the celebrations.

Shortly after her bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue store in New York City -- where she wore a stunning strapless feathered white gown by Marchesa -- the soon-to-be Mrs. Nick Jonas made her way to Amsterdam with her best girlfriends for her bachelorette party last weekend, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

The Isn't It Romantic actress continued to dress to the nines in Amsterdam, making the feather trend her signature look with two standout feathery ensembles.

In the midst of all the glamorous designer duds, Chopra dressed down for one night in striped pink pajamas to match the all-pink Instagram-gold restaurant Mama Kelly, as seen in a pic shared on her Instagram. Her gal-pals matched the brunette beauty in the girly, comfy getup as she rocked a "Bride To Be" sash.

A source told ET the lovebirds may push forward their wedding plans.

“Priyanka and Nick were planning to get married early next year, but it now looks like they may tie the knot by the end of 2018,” the source shared. “Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time.”

