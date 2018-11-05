Priyanka Chopra continues to serve stunning style for her bridal festivities.

Following the gorgeous feathered Marchesa dress she wore for her bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue store, the Quantico actress celebrated with her gal pals, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, at her bachelorette party in Amsterdam over the weekend.

The fashion-forward star chronicled the fete on social media, showing off her chic looks on her Instagram.

Soon-to-be Mrs. Jonas proves feathers are her signature look when she wore the glamorous trend again via a cream cable knit sweater and long leg warmers adorned with white feathers, paired with a matching coat, snakeskin print over-the-knee boots and square sunglasses.

The former pageant queen made our jaws drop in a white long sleeve beaded cocktail dress with feather detailing and coordinating duster, with a dramatic train from Georges Chakra’s spring/summer 2018 Collection.

Will her wedding dress also be feathered? We can only wait and see.

Courtesy of Georges Chakra

Chopra posted a pic of her and Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, getting cozy on the couch with eye masks that read "Hungover", aptly captioned with "The morning after..." and #TheJSisters.

Get more details on the star's pre-wedding celebrations below:

