Bride-to-Be Priyanka Chopra Makes Feathers Her Signature Look at Bachelorette Party -- Pics!

By Amy Lee‍
Priyanka Chopra continues to serve stunning style for her bridal festivities. 

Following the gorgeous feathered Marchesa dress she wore for her bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue store, the Quantico actress celebrated with her gal pals, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, at her bachelorette party in Amsterdam over the weekend. 

The fashion-forward star chronicled the fete on social media, showing off her chic looks on her Instagram. 

Soon-to-be Mrs. Jonas proves feathers are her signature look when she wore the glamorous trend again via a cream cable knit sweater and long leg warmers adorned with white feathers, paired with a matching coat, snakeskin print over-the-knee boots and square sunglasses. 

#BacheloretteVibes

Setting sail... #bachelorette #Squad

The former pageant queen made our jaws drop in a white long sleeve beaded cocktail dress with feather detailing and coordinating duster, with a dramatic train from Georges Chakra’s spring/summer 2018 Collection. 

Will her wedding dress also be feathered? We can only wait and see. 

Georges Chakra look 37
Courtesy of Georges Chakra
Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette

Chopra posted a pic of her and Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, getting cozy on the couch with eye masks that read "Hungover", aptly captioned with "The morning after..." and #TheJSisters. 

Get more details on the star's pre-wedding celebrations below:

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Her Bachelorette Party

