The bride-to-be is anything but traditional!

On Sunday, actress Priyanka Chopra attended her bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City in a jaw-dropping white strapless dress with fitted bodice and feather-embellished floor-grazing skirt by Marchesa.

GC Images

While her signature nude pink pout and tousled dark tresses were expected, her eye makeup made us do a double take.

Look closely and you'll see her eyes are surrounded by glittery purple shadow that lined the bottom lash line and inner corner for a pop of electric color. It's trendy and playful, but still so chic complemented by the rest of her neutral makeup.

Gotham/GC Images

Considering her dazzling eyes and feathery dress (a big wedding dress trend this season), Chopra is set to deliver a major fashion moment that's anything but conventional on her wedding day, and we can't wait!

Following the fete, the Quantico actress was spotted in a bold printed pantsuit leaving her apartment on Monday -- further proving this brunette is never afraid to take a fashion risk.

Best Image/Backgrid

For more on the Jonas and Chopra engagement, see below:

