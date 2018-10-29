Priyanka Chopra Attends Her Bridal Shower in a Wedding Dress: Pics

Nick Jonas' fiancee is getting ready for her big wedding dress reveal!

Priyanka Chopra attended her bridal shower on Sunday, and was clearly embracing the spirit, rocking a stunning strapless white dress that appeared to be a wedding dress. The look featured a satin fitted bodice with a skirt covered in white feathers. She paired the ensemble with a diamond choker necklace and nude heels.

The 36-year-old actress wore her black locks down and carried a small clutch purse to the event, posing in front of the Tiffany & Co. building before heading inside to Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York City to celebrate with her friends.

Chopra's stylist pal, Mimi Cuttrell, posted a photo on Instagram of the Quantico star posing next to silver balloons that spell out "Bride."

"THE bride," Mimi captioned one post before adding a brightened version of the image to her Instagram.

Chopra didn't share any pics from inside, but she did post a shot of her with some friends getting ready with her hair in clips. "My girls r in town!" she wrote alongside the pic. "#anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations."

While she was having fun with the girls, Jonas was getting in some quality time with her family. The actress shared a photo of her future groom holding up her nephew, writing, "Nephew and boo."

Chopra recently told ET that her wedding day style will be "comfortable and cute."

