Nick Jonas is "Burnin' Up" for his fiancée, Priyanka Chopra!

The 26-year-old pop star gushed over his future wife in the comments section of an adorable pic Chopra shared Tuesday night on Instagram.

In the stunning shot, the 36-year-old Quantico star has her arms wrapped around Jonas' neck -- conveniently showing off her massive engagement ring -- and her head resting on his shoulder as she stares lovingly at him. The "Jealous" singer looks just as enamored with the gorgeous actress, looking back at her as he holds her hand. As for their outfits in the pic, Jonas is casual in a dark camouflage jacket and T-shirt, while Chopra went all out in an all-red look, which she paired with dangling earrings.

"Bae ❤️@nickjonas," Chopra captioned the post.

As if the glowing pic wasn't enough to get fans excited, Jonas commented on the photo by quoting himself -- or, more specifically, his former band, the Jonas Brothers. "REEEDDDD DRESSSS," he wrote along with fire and red heart emojis.

The comment is a reference to the Jonas Brother's 2008 hit, "Burnin' Up." The full lyrics to the song certainly give a hint to how Jonas is feeling about his bride-to-be. "I fell so fast / Can't hold myself back / High heels, red dress / All by yourself, gotta catch my breath," the brothers croon.

Chopra continued gushing over her man on her Instagram Story, posting a video from Jonas' performance at the TIDAL X Brooklyn benefit concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday. The event, which supported organizations for criminal justice reform, also featured Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and others.

"Amazing @nickjonas," Chopra captioned the video.

The social media gushing comes the same day a source told ET that Jonas purchased a $6.6 million Beverly Hills mansion just three months before popping the question to the actress. That being said, the source noted that they are in no rush to tie the knot.

"The couple is still planning their wedding for next year. Both of them are extremely busy, but are making time to enjoy the relationship and not rush anything more than they already have,” the source said.

Earlier this month, though, a source told ET that Chopra was already planning away in anticipation of her big day.

"Priyanka has already been planning the wedding for a couple of months now and is excited to call Nick her husband one day," the source said. "Priyanka and Nick are on the same page about wanting to get married earlier rather than later, and are telling friends it will most likely be next year."

