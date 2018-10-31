Priyanka Chopra Says Her Marchesa Bridal Shower Dress Was the 'Right Choice'
Priyanka Chopra is opening up about her bridal shower dress.
The actress stunned in a gorgeous white feathered strapless number for her bride-to-be celebrations at the Blue Box Cafe at the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Ave. store in New York City on Sunday. (Fiance Nick Jonas proposed to her with a ring from there.)
The dress is designed by Marchesa, the brand that's co-created by Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's ex. Since the allegations of sexual misconduct against the producer were released in 2017, many stars boycotted the line, which was previously a huge hit on the red carpet.
Chopra defended her choice to WWD saying, "Women supporting women: that’s what we’re all about."
“Georgina’s a friend of mine, and she has been,” Chopra said. “And it’s not her fault. And I don’t think it’s right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did,” she added. “That’s the wrong attitude. I’ve known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice.”
