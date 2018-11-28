Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are continuing to celebrate their upcoming wedding.

The couple was spotted with their arms around each other outside of Chopra's parents' house in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday. Wearing traditional Indian garb -- Chopra in a pastel blue, embroidered outfit and Jonas opting for a pale pink kurta and light pants -- the pair was glowing in coordinating sunglasses.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, were dressed for a puja, a traditional ceremony that shows reverence with prayers, songs and rituals.

Also on Wednesday, Chopra was seen arriving at the JW Marriott in Mumbai. Sporting a red jumpsuit with brown and yellow details, Chopra looked stunning as she entered the hotel.

Chopra and Jonas are set to tie the knot over the weekend with a series of traditional ceremonies.

"The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties," a source told ET earlier this week. "Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the new year as husband and wife."

"The couple will be getting married in a palace and will follow a mostly traditional Indian wedding," the source added. "Nick understands how important it is to Priyanka to stay true to her background, and wants her to have the best wedding day."

Chopra and Jonas arrived in India on Thanksgiving Day and have already had several celebratory moments. One such event was a night out with loved ones, including Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner.

Though the groom's eldest brother, Kevin Jonas, has been absent from some pre-wedding festivities, he and his wife, Danielle, posted a photo from a plane on Tuesday, perhaps heading to India for the nuptials.

