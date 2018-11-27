Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are just days away from tying the knot!

A source told ET on Tuesday that the lovebirds are expected to get married this weekend in India. But before the two officially say "I do," we're taking a trip down memory lane to see how their romance has blossomed over time.

April 30, 2017: First Public Pic

Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, first sparked romance rumors over a year ago after they posed together on the red carpet at the Met Gala due to the fact that they were both rocking ensembles by Ralph Lauren. While the two certainly looked good standing side by side, they reportedly said at the time that they were just friends.

Then, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Chopra was asked whether there were "any flirtatious vibes" with Jonas at the party. "We didn't have time yet," she said about having the opportunity to get to know Jonas on a more personal level. "Maybe the next time we meet?"

Karwai Tang/WireImage

May 29, 2018: Jonas and Chopra Spark Dating Rumors... Again!

After their Met Gala meet-up, the chances of Jonas and Chopra being a real-life couple seemed slim, as the two were not publicly seen together again and the rumors started to dwindle. But all that changed in May of this year, when they were spotted out and about together several times during Memorial Day weekend.

The duo kicked off their time together by catching Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, followed by a Dodgers game a day later. An onlooker at the sporting event told ET at the time that Chopra and Jonas looked "very happy" and were "super smiley" together.

"They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game," the onlooker added. "They didn't show any PDA. It was just the two of them and they definitely were acting very friendly, and couple-like."

June 3, 2018: Falling in Love With Her Smile

A few days later, Jonas couldn't help himself from marveling over the Quantico star, and apparently didn't care who got wind of his admiration! After Chopra shared an Instagram pic of her and her gal-pals dining on burgers from In-N-Out, Jonas left a sweet comment on her post.

"That smile," he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

June 11, 2018: Meeting the Family

The rumor mill began buzzing again when Jonas invited Chopra as his +1 to his cousin's wedding in New Jersey. A source told ET at the time that the two were also getting ready to jet off to India together, where Jonas was expected to meet Chopra's mother, Madhu, for the first time.

June 22, 2018: Instagram Official

It's not the real deal until it's on social media, right? Following a few more public outings and date nights, it became clear to fans that Jonas and Chopra were definitely more than "just friends." But they seemingly confirmed they were, in fact, a pair on their own when Jonas shared this cute video of Chopra to his Instagram Stories:

Less than a week later, Chopra returned the favor, calling Jonas one of her "favorite men" in a photo taken from their time in India together.

June 29, 2018: First Sign of PDA

While in Mumbai, Chopra and Jonas attended a pre-engagement bash for the actress' pal, Akash Ambani, where the lovebirds had no problem getting a little affectionate. The two were spotted holding hands for the first time as they made their way into the party.

"They're inseparable," a source told ET at the time. "They're spending a lot of time together and are really enjoying each other's company."

Splash News

July 13, 2018: Chopra Talks Marriage With ET

When ET exclusively caught up with Chopra at a Saks x Vogue event in New York, she definitely seemed to have marriage on the brain! "I think I feel my most beautiful when I’m happy," Chopra gushed, calling herself a "super" romantic. "I really feel like the best thing a woman can wear is her confidence. Your clothes, your shoes, your bags, all of that is the packaging. But when you have confidence, the world buys whatever you sell."

She continued, "I'm super mushy. When you love someone or when you care about somebody, making them feel special and giving attention is the most important thing. I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point."

July 6, 2018: Jonas and Chopra Rock Matching Gold Rings

Perhaps a sign that they were planning to take things to the next level, the pair was seen wearing identical thick gold bands over the summer. Chopra wore hers on her right ring finger, while Jonas sported his on his right middle finger. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the matching jewelry just a few days after the two spent the Fourth of July together with Jonas' older brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

August 18, 2018: Engaged!

While multiple outlets reported in late July that Chopra and Jonas were engaged, it wasn't until August that the two confirmed the news was true, with stunning shots from their engagement photo shoot.

"Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love," Jonas shared. "Prayer, family and loved ones as the foundation to this new chapter."

"Taken... with all my heart and soul," Chopra wrote on her own account. "The only way to do this... with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings."

September - November 2018: Family Outings, PDA and Birthday Hangs!

Ever since Chopra and Jonas let the world know they were committed to each other, they have become noticeably more public with their romance. Over the past few months, they have stepped out for plenty of date nights hand in hand, showcasing the undeniable love they have for one another.

See pics of some of their most recent hangouts below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding: What to Expect From Their Traditional Indian Ceremony

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Join Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas for Pre-Wedding Festivities in Mumbai

Nick Jonas Arrives in India With Bride-to-Be Priyanka Chopra

Related Gallery