Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are getting ready to say, "I do!"

On Monday, the couple -- who arrived in Delhi, India, last week -- had a night out with friends and family ahead of their nuptials, which are rumored to be taking place very soon! The duo posed for a sweet group shot with nine of their closest pals, including Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancee, Sophie Turner.

The group looks delighted in the shot, with the 36-year-old bride-to-be glowing as she wraps her arms around her 26-year-old future husband, who opted for a white polo and khakis look. Meanwhile, Joe, 29, and Sophie, 22, are standing next to Priyanka in the snap and sporting coordinating blue outfits. "Mumbai nights," Nick captioned the pic.

Joe also took to his Instagram Story to share another way he's celebrating his younger brother's upcoming wedding -- with a tropical drink!

Following Nick and Priyanka's July engagement, a source told ET that the power couple have gotten their marriage license and are ready to "be husband and wife" before the end of the year.

"Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time," the source noted. “For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don't see the appeal in waiting too long."

