Priyanka Chopra is expressing her support for Nick Jonas.

The 26-year-old "Find You" crooner took a moment on Friday to reflect on his ongoing struggle with type 1 diabetes. Jonas was diagnosed with the disease when he was 13.

"Thirteen years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis, barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic," Jonas wrote on Instagram. "On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check."

"I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way," he continued. "Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all. #grateful #diabetes #livebeyond #fbf."

The Jonas Brothers singer's fiancee then left a sweet note for her beau, commenting on the post, "Everything about you is special. With or without diabetes."

Jonas has always been vocal about his diabetes, even writing the song "A Little Bit Longer" in 2008 about his feelings about living with the disease. During a press conference while promoting the Jonas Brothers' album of the same name, the former Disney Channel star explained his motivation for penning the track.

"I had a day when my sugar was out of range, and I sat down at the piano and wrote it in 20 minutes," he said. "And it was because I had this strong inspiration. A lot of people have told me it's inspiring."

Nowadays, Jonas and Chopra are preparing to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in the actress' native India. Earlier this month, the couple got their marriage license. A source also told ET that the pair may getting married before the year wraps.

“Priyanka and Nick were planning to get married early next year, but it now looks like they may tie the knot by the end of 2018,” the source shared. “Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time.”

