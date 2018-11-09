Nick Jonas Reveals His Unconventional Groomsmen Gift

As his wedding to Priyanka Chopra draws near, Nick Jonas is hooking his groomsmen up with an unusual gift.

The 26-year-old shared a picture of himself on Instagram atop six electric scooters, writing: "I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @Limebike for some help."

The groomsmen gifts are just the latest indicator that Jonas and Chopra's whirlwind romance and engagement are moving speedily along. The couple filed for their marriage license last week. A source told ET they're "ready to be husband and wife."

According to the source, the engaged pair's nuptials are coming up quick and may occur even sooner than fans think. "The couple plans to be married in India by the end of the year," the source says. "Priyanka is currently in India celebrating Diwali and it could happen very soon."

