Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding day is getting closer and closer.

The 36-year-old actress teamed up with Amazon ahead of her big day for an eclectic registry, and also noted that the business is making a $100,000 donation to UNICEF.

"I'm very excited to begin this new chapter in my life and I've selected some of my favorite items to inspire you during yours," she said in a statement. "I am also so happy that Amazon is making a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, an organization that I hold close to my heart!"

Chopra breaks down her most-wanted items into seven categories -- cooking, pet accessories, hosting, travel, home essentials, bed & bath and fun & fitness -- all totaling up to $14,131.86. Pricier items include a $500 blender, $539 luggage and a $2,697 television.

Chopra also included quirkier, more unexpected items aside from the standard home goods, such as a $60 pair of rollerblade inline skates, a $150 record player and even a $50 dog raincoat.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Jonas revealed his unconventional gift for his groomsmen earlier this month -- electric scooters.

After a whirlwind romance, Chopra and Jonas are "ready to be husband and wife" and "plan to be married in India by the end of the year," a source recently told ET. The two got their marriage license earlier this month after getting engaged in July.

“Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow," the source said. "The couple got engaged two months after dating, they've met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time. For Priyanka and Nick, they know that they love one another and are going to be married, so they don't see the appeal in waiting too long."

