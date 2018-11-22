Priyanka Chopra is thankful to have her fiancé, Nick Jonas, "home."

The Quantico star took to social media on Thursday, sharing an adorable PDA-filled pic of her and the singer cuddled up close.

"Welcome home baby..." she captioned it, tagging Delhi, India, as the location.

One day earlier, Jonas teased that he was getting ready to travel somewhere, tweeting, "See you later NYC..."

See you later NYC... pic.twitter.com/qHSgOaVhTl — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 21, 2018

Fans were quick to comment on both posts, with many believing that Jonas is in India for their wedding. "We’re waiting for the celebrations to begin!!" one fan shared, with another writing, "OMG OMGGGG. They're getting married! It's happening!!"

A source told ET earlier this month that Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, have obtained their marriage license and are beyond ready to "be husband and wife."

The source also told ET at the time that the engaged pair's nuptials would be coming up quick. "The couple plans to be married in India by the end of the year," the source said. "Priyanka is currently in India celebrating Diwali and it could happen very soon."

Jonas and Chopra, who got engaged in July after just two months of dating, also plan to have a celebration with friends and family in the U.S., adds the source.

