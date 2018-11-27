Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are getting ready for a day that's sure to be spectacular.

A source tells ET that the lovebirds are expected to tie the knot in India this weekend, where the Quantico star was born and raised before moving to the United States. As the two prepare to say "I do," ET's breaking down everything we can expect from their highly anticipated nuptials!

According to our source, Jonas and Chopra will wed in front of their closest friends and family, in a traditional Indian ceremony.

"The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties," the source says. "Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the new year as husband and wife."

"The couple will be getting married in a palace and will follow a mostly traditional Indian wedding," adds the source. "Nick understands how important it is to Priyanka to stay true to her background, and wants her to have the best wedding day."

As for what Chopra will wear? The brunette beauty dished some details about her wedding day style while exclusively chatting with ET at the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City last month.

"I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute," she teased. "So it's going to be cute and comfortable."

Jonas has been spending plenty of quality time with Chopra and her family in the days leading up to their wedding. The soon-to-be husband and wife were seen packing on the PDA after Jonas arrived in Delhi, India, on Thanksgiving Day.

"Welcome home baby," Chopra shared on Instagram.

Jonas followed it up with a photo of himself enjoying dinner with his "forever" family.

Chopra shared another sweet pic on Tuesday, which included Jonas' older brother, Joe Jonas, and his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

"Friends.. family," Chopra captioned it, tagging Mumbai as their location.

As previously reported, an additional source told ET earlier this month that Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, had obtained their marriage license and were beyond ready to "be husband and wife." The lovebirds, who got engaged in July after just two months of dating, also plan to have a celebration with friends and family in the U.S., the source added.

