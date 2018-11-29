Keeping up with the (future) Jonases!

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas and his fiancee, Priyanka Chopra, have officially arrived in Jodhpur, India, ahead of their weekend-long wedding celebrations. The pair plan to tie the knot at the stunning Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The future bride and groom appeared to be in good spirits as they touched down and greeted fans and photographers with big smiles.

Chopra, 36, was a vision in a cream-colored collared dress with metallic detailing and a colorful shawl. Jonas, 26, sported khaki pants, and a brown leather jacket with shades.

The two were joined by Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, as well as Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle, who were delayed in their arrival to India due to a move back home.

The Quantico star has already spent some time in Mumbai, India, sharing a pic on Instagram of her future husband along with Joe, Sophie, and some family members and friends.

“Friends.. family..” she captioned the group photo.

The pair are preparing for an epic wedding weekend in India, where Chopra was born and raised before moving to America.

“The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties,” a source previously told ET. "Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the New Year as husband and wife.”

