Are you ready for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get married?

The lovebirds are set to tie the knot in India this weekend (in a palace, no less!), and in anticipation, we've gathered every pre-wedding, celebratory outfit the actress has worn so far. From the traditional Indian garb she donned during her engagement ceremony to the jaw-dropping white feathered dress she wore at her bridal shower, see every ensemble the queen of lewks has worn leading up to the nuptials.

First up, the traditional Indian ensemble she wore during her engagement ceremony, called roka, in August, where their families and closest friends gathered in Mumbai. The bride-to-be wore a gorgeous yellow embroidered dress by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, statement earrings and a berry lip. Jonas opted for a white shirt and pants.

The Quantico leading lady changed into a chic neutral cocktail dress, accessorized with glitzy necklace and mules, for an intimate, post-ceremony soiree. Her fiance rocked a printed gray shirt, dark trousers and white slip-on shoes.

In October, Chopra channeled major wedding vibes in a strapless satin white dress with feathered skirt by Marchesa for her bridal shower at the Fifth Ave. Tiffany & Co. store in New York City.

Shortly after, the former Miss World chose feathers again for her bachelorette party in Amsterdam for a boat ride. She stunned in an ivory cable knit sweater-and-long socks set adorned with Ostrich feathers from designer Christian Cowan, complete with tall snakeskin boots and a cream Boss coat.

For a spot of daytime drinking, the actress combined trends in a color-blocked sweater and tattersall plaid ruffled skirt, topped off with a kitschy Bride-to-Be sash and headpiece.

The style star delivered another jaw-dropping moment in yet another fierce feathered look. This time, an illusion mini and a dramatic feathered duster by Georges Chakra with a plush faux fur white Boss coat and matching pointed-toe pumps.

The morning after, Chopra lounged on the couch next to her future sister-in-law, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, wearing a mustard-colored sweater and skirt co-ord by Sally LaPointe and snakeskin boots. Both beauties adorably sported "Hungover" eye masks and held pink flasks.

Chopra outfitted herself and her gal-pals in pink striped pajamas by Morgan Lane for dinner at the all-pink restaurant Mama Kelly.

The couple officially kicked off their wedding festivities on Wednesday. The soon-to-be Mrs. Jonas donned an embellished powder blue outfit, while Nick wore a blush pink tunic. All pieces were designed by Manish Malhotra.

The bride-to-be is expected to walk down the aisle in head-to-toe traditional Indian garb, most likely in red, including a sari, headpiece, lavish jewelry and accessories. A source told ET they plan to have a celebration in the U.S., as well. Maybe she'll wear another breathtaking white feathered number?

We're daydreaming her red and white wedding dresses will be something like this Anita Dongre look from the Indian designer's winter 2018 bridal couture collection and this feathered show-stopper from Ines di Santo via the fall 2019 collection.

Chopra starred in many Bollywood movies, What's Your Raashee? (2009), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) -- now streaming on Netflix -- before gaining fame in the States, in which she wore various wedding styles. Peek them below to get more into the bridal mood!

