Did Ralph Lauren accidentally play a sentimental role in fueling the whirlwind romance of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas?

In a new cover story interview with Vogue for its January 2019 issue, the lovebirds open up about their courtship and reveal they were exchanging texts after Jonas slid into Chopra's Twitter DMs in September 2016 before they met in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2017.

"I put my drink down, got on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” he tells the magazine.

A few months later, they were both coincidentally invited to the 2017 Met Gala by Ralph Lauren, who was not aware of their flirtatious texts. Chopra donned a dramatic trench coat dress, while Jonas rocked a gray-and-black tux jacket and bow tie as they posed together for the cameras as "friends."

The couple did not see each other for a year until the next Met Gala in 2018, for which Chopra dazzled in Ralph Lauren again. From there, they began to seriously date, leading up to their engagement in August.

In September, during New York Fashion Week, they made their red carpet debut as an engaged couple at Lauren's fall/winter 2018 fashion show. Talk about coming full circle!

Vogue previously reported Chopra is expected to wear a custom wedding dress by the designer, naturally. Lauren has created only three custom wedding dresses in his career -- for his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece. The designer reportedly approached the actress with personal sketches.

Chopra and Jonas will partake in both an Indian and Christian ceremony, which means the bride-to-be is expected to have multiple outfit changes! The couple will tie the knot on Saturday in a palace in Rajasthan, India.

