You Can Now Shop a Version of Meghan Markle's Wedding Reception Dress

Channel Meghan Markle on your wedding day!

Back in June, Stella McCartney, who created the royal's wedding reception dress, released a limited number of the "Made With Love" gown, inspired by the one the Duchess of Sussex wore.

Now, you can try get your hands on the dress again as McCartney just launched her first official bridal line, which includes a white high-neck halter design similar to what Meghan donned.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The 17-piece "Made With Love" range features effortlessly chic, minimalist designs perfect for modern brides, in line with the designer's sleek aesthetic. In addition to dresses, the collection also includes a romantic lace jumpsuit and an ivory pantsuit -- all made from sustainable viscose and updates on traditional couture fabrics.

Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

“It’s something that I feel very passionately about and is very close to my heart," McCartney said of the line. "I think that in this day and age the wedding day is something very different to how it’s traditionally perceived, and I think that the house of Stella McCartney really represents something a little more effortless.”

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

The covetable collection will be available at select Stella McCartney stores, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Net-a-Porter.

For more on celebrity bridal style, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Attends Her Bridal Shower in a Wedding Dress: Pics

The Wedding Dress Trend That Has Meghan Markle Written All Over It

'Brooklyn Nine -Nine' Star Stephanie Beatriz Marries Brad Hoss: See Her Gorgeous Wedding Dress!