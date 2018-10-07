Stephanie Beatriz just got hitched!

On Saturday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and her fellow actor boyfriend Brad Hoss said “I do” before 300 of their closest friends and family, not to mention the other stars on the sitcom.



For the momentous occasion, Beatriz opted for a gorgeous white lacy gown featuring loads of elaborate embroidery and a super-long veil. Beatriz's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star Chelsea Peretti Instagrammed a picture from the nuptials, as well as one of her and their fellow co-star, Melissa Fumero.



The 37-year-old actress and her new hubby chose a city near and dear to them both for their intimate nuptials -- Los Angeles. But this wasn’t just a wedding in LA, it was also a wedding that celebrated LA, she previously told People about her big day. The reception featured rooms dedicated so some of the sprawling SoCal city’s best aspects, not to mention food trucks instead of a traditional buffet.

Aside from Perreti, Fumero and Peretti's husband, Jordan Peele, guests reportedly included Andy Samberg and Emmy Rossum.

Instead of gifts, Beatriz and her newfound husband asked their guests to instead donate to one of their favorite charities which include The Trevor Project, Lake Geauga Recovery Center, Grey Muzzle Organization and the Eva Longoria Foundation, according to Us Weekly.

The pair got engaged in October 2017.



Congrats, Stephanie and Brad!



Get more breaking wedding news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Eugenie's Nuptials: A Regal Guide to the Second Royal Wedding of the Year

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal Wedding Plans, Including the Date! (Exclusive)

Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 26th Wedding Anniversary by Exchanging Touching Posts

Related Gallery