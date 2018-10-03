Barack and Michelle Obama are honoring their 26th wedding anniversary with a pair of sweet messages for each other.



“Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama,” the former president wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of his wife looking out an airplane window. “For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with.”



Michelle wrote back: “Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect - for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls. Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.”

Last year, Barack marked their 25th anniversary by crashing the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia with a special video for his better half.

“I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years,” Obama said in the aforementioned clip. “The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are.”

“It was a lot easier for me to do it,” he continued, “because the fact of the matter is that not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country.”

