Sen. John McCain's funeral brought many politicians together.

During the late McCain's memorial service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, former President George W. Bush shared a sweet moment with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

As former Sen. Joe Lieberman gave his eulogy, cameras caught the 43rd president taking what appeared to be a piece of candy from his wife, Laura Bush, and then giving the treat to Mrs. Obama who was seated to his right. In the clip shared by MSNBC on Twitter, the Becoming author can be seen smiling and replying, "Thank you," as her husband and former President Barack Obama takes a peek at the exchange.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with people expressing how sweet the exchange was.

My favorite part was tmw George Bush kept his eyes forward trying to be sneaky but then snuck a quick look down to see that she got it.

I love this moment so much.

This candy exchange is neither mean, petty, dishonest or vile. 🍬 — Holly Robinson Peete🧚🏽‍♂️ (@hollyrpeete) September 1, 2018

Reminds me of sitting in church and my grandfather passing out candies to all us kids ❤️ — Amy Neal (@amyfaithelaine) September 1, 2018

Yes. A very humane and loving moment. We need to get back to this as quickly as possible. Senator McCain chose his speakers well. — Kathy Storer (@KatieStorer4) September 1, 2018

Yes these two are the real deal. They have a genuine mutual admiration for one another. GWB got him a homegirl for life! — Dana (@Deemindblowing) September 1, 2018

They seem like they're all genuinely friendly. How far have we fallen when this is considered remarkable? Sigh. — Donna (@daffi515) September 1, 2018

During McCain's funeral, both Bush and Barack gave eulogies and praised the late Senator for his contributions to the country, telling attendees that McCain made them better presidents.

“Back in the day he could frustrate me, and I know he’d say the same thing about me. But he also made me better,” Bush -- who defeated McCain in 2000 during the Republican primary election -- expressed, adding that their "rivalry melted away."

Barack also spoke about his "longstanding admiration" be had for McCain, saying, he "made us better presidents. Just as he made the Senate better. Just as he made this country better."

Additionally, McCain's daughter, Meghan, also shared some touching words about her father during the service.

"The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need," Meghan stated. "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

