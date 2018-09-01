Meghan McCain is saying goodbye to her father.

The View co-host broke into tears while giving an emotional eulogy at late Arizona Sen. John McCain's memorial service at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday. In a stirring speech, Meghan marveled at how "tough" her father was, and appeared to take a swipe at President Donald Trump.

“We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness -- the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served," she said.

"The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need," she continued. "The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”

Applause followed from the crowd, which included three former presidents -- Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- the latter two of whom also spoke at the ceremony. President Trump, whom McCain notably sparred with on several occasions in Washington, was not in attendance.

"John McCain was not defined by prison, by the Navy, by the Senate, by the Republican Party, or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary life," Meghan remembered. "John McCain was defined by love."

"The best of John McCain, the greatest of his titles and the most important of his roles, was father," she said, before concluding her speech: "I love you, Dad."

.@MeghanMcCain: " The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great." #McCainMemorialhttps://t.co/FCcEafYvIypic.twitter.com/kEuvREYJsE — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 1, 2018

Her emotional tribute was followed by a reading of the poem "The Requiem" by one of her brothers, Jimmy McCain. McCain's casket traveled to the cathedral early Saturday morning after stopping at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where his wife, Cindy, laid a wreath.

Cindy McCain lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/KOOviKNb2p — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 1, 2018

McCain died at age 81 last Saturday after losing his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Related Gallery

John McCain Honored at US Capitol Memorial Service

Joe Biden Breaks Down in Tears at John McCain's Funeral While Delivering Emotional Eulogy

Meghan McCain Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Father John McCain