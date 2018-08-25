Meghan McCain Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Father John McCain
Meghan McCain is mourning the loss of her father, Sen. John McCain.
The View co-host took to Twitter to pay tribute to her dad. who died at his home in Arizona on Saturday after a longtime battle with brain cancer. He was 81.
"My father, United States Senator John Sidney McCain III, departed this life today," Meghan began. "I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning."
"In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him," she wrote. "He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman -- and he showed me what it is to be a man."
"All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love," Meghan continued.
Meghan's mom, Cindy McCain, also remembered her husband on Twitter. The family announced on Friday that McCain had decided to discontinue medical treatment. He was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, in 2017.
"My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years," she said. "He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best."
President Donald Trump shared his condolences to the family. "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!" he shared.
Former Vice President Joe Biden -- whose son, Beau, died of the same cancer as McCain -- also released a statement, writing, "John McCain was many things -- a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly."
And former President Barack Obama tweeted a touching statement from him and Michelle.
Meghan has openly discussed her father's cancer diagnosis, including on The View. During her first day as co-host in October 2017, she broke down in tears talking about McCain's health. "I can't believe I'm freaking crying already," she said. "When you hear cancer, a nuclear bomb goes off in your life. No matter who you are. I didn't realize how intense and disruptive and scary and hopeless and chaotic you would feel all day long."
The 33-year-old also shared a memorable heart-to-heart with Biden on The View.
"He's such a warm, wonderful man. And I can call him at any time when I’m feeling overwhelmed by cancer. I can’t express to you and to everyone here what his support and his love of him and his family has meant to me," Meghan said of Biden during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "Cancer’s scary, and having someone like him who’s been through so much tragedy to empathize and give his time, especially because he’s one of the most powerful people on the planet.”
Meghan added of her father: "He is so resilient in so many different ways,” she added. “He’s a tough bastard."
