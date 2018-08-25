Meghan McCain Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Father John McCain

Meghan McCain is mourning the loss of her father, Sen. John McCain.

The View co-host took to Twitter to pay tribute to her dad. who died at his home in Arizona on Saturday after a longtime battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

"My father, United States Senator John Sidney McCain III, departed this life today," Meghan began. "I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning."

"In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him," she wrote. "He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman -- and he showed me what it is to be a man."

"All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love," Meghan continued.

Read the rest of her statement below:

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCainpic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

Meghan's mom, Cindy McCain, also remembered her husband on Twitter. The family announced on Friday that McCain had decided to discontinue medical treatment. He was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, in 2017.

"My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years," she said. "He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best."

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

President Donald Trump shared his condolences to the family. "My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!" he shared.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden -- whose son, Beau, died of the same cancer as McCain -- also released a statement, writing, "John McCain was many things -- a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly."

John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent.



But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018

And former President Barack Obama tweeted a touching statement from him and Michelle.

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

See more celeb reactions below.

RIP John McCain. Imperfect politician, war hero (yes Trump, war hero) and man of great conviction. MAN OF GREAT CONVICTION. Would he were still here. — Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) August 26, 2018

John McCain overcame more in his lifetime than most of us can fathom. He was a true patriot, who set an example of integrity and strength for all of us to follow. He will be missed, but his impact will reverberate for generations. RIP pic.twitter.com/qXAEBCBbFw — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) August 26, 2018

John McCain was an American hero, a man of decency and honor and a friend of mine. He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to his family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 26, 2018

John McCain was an American hero, a patriot, and a maverick unafraid to voice his truth. He served our country valiantly, and his contributions to our nation will live forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the sad days ahead. May he Rest In Peace. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 26, 2018

So truly saddened by the passing of @SenJohnMcCain. At a time in our country when we desperately need those who use their voice to speak out with honesty and integrity, the loss of his will leave a vacuum. My thoughts and prayers go out to the McCain family. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) August 26, 2018

To the family of maverick hero Senator John McCain, as the tributes cascade in, hopefully knowing how your husband & father was beloved helps ease the pain of his passing. I was honored to know him & you & my family joins me in sending you our love. All hail the victorious dead. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 26, 2018

Meghan has openly discussed her father's cancer diagnosis, including on The View. During her first day as co-host in October 2017, she broke down in tears talking about McCain's health. "I can't believe I'm freaking crying already," she said. "When you hear cancer, a nuclear bomb goes off in your life. No matter who you are. I didn't realize how intense and disruptive and scary and hopeless and chaotic you would feel all day long."

The 33-year-old also shared a memorable heart-to-heart with Biden on The View.

"He's such a warm, wonderful man. And I can call him at any time when I’m feeling overwhelmed by cancer. I can’t express to you and to everyone here what his support and his love of him and his family has meant to me," Meghan said of Biden during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "Cancer’s scary, and having someone like him who’s been through so much tragedy to empathize and give his time, especially because he’s one of the most powerful people on the planet.”

Meghan added of her father: "He is so resilient in so many different ways,” she added. “He’s a tough bastard."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

John McCain, Former U.S. Senator, Dead at 81

John McCain Discontinuing Medical Treatment for Brain Cancer, Family Says

Meghan McCain Talks Dad John McCain’s ‘Crazy Amazing Recovery’ From Brain Cancer

Related Gallery