Michelle Obama is hitting the road to promote her hotly anticipated memoir, Becoming.

It was announced on Wednesday that the former first lady will be embarking on a nationwide 10-city book tour which will kick off in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The tour, Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama, will feature the venerated public figure getting honest and open about her life and career with a slate of different moderators.

Unlike most book tour stops, Obama isn't going to be sitting down inside local bookstores or coffee shops. The former first lady will be stopping in at some of the biggest venues in the country, starting with Chicago's United Center and concluding at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Obama took to Twitter to announce the tour and reveal that she was finally finished with her memoir, which she said is a candid look at her life and is "totally and utterly me."

"I’m done with my book! I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’d like to share my story of BECOMING—the plainness, the blemishes, the crazy turns—with you on my book tour," Obama tweeted, alongside the video.

The event kicks off on Nov. 13 in Chicago, followed by a stop at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, and then the tour moves on to the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 17, Boston's TD Garden on Nov. 24, and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Nov. 29.

Kicking off the month of December, Obama will stop by the Barclays Center in New York on Dec. 1, then continue on to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Dec. 11, Denver's Pepsi Center Arena on Dec. 13 and the SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Dec. 14, before wrapping things up in Dallas on Dec. 17.

Live Nation -- the concert promoters behind the tours of some of the biggest entertainers in the country -- is backing the event, in partnership with the book's publishers, Crown Publishing Group. Ten percent of all ticket sales will also go back to local charities and non-profit groups in the cities the tour is traveling to.

For more information on ticket sales and tour dates, check out BecomingMichelleObama.com.

