Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton is sharing some fun details about her relationship with her world-famous grandchildren in her first-ever interview!

Over the weekend, The Telegraph shared their sit-down interview with the Middleton matriarch who revealed that when it comes to Christmas, she happily goes a little overboard!

When this festive time of year rolls around, she likes to install a small forest of Christmas trees in her home, including one in each of her grandchildren’s rooms “so that they can decorate it themselves.” It’s anyone’s guess what Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s own Christmas trees look like but we’re imaging they have plenty of personal touches. Also, who decorates Prince Louis' tree?

After sharing this, Carole openly wonders if this makes her sound as though she lives in luxury. This led her to admit that a little over a year ago she put a stop to reading stories about herself.

“Well, I thought it was better to know what people thought,” she explained. “But it doesn’t make any difference. I’m not really sure how I’m perceived now,’ she says. ‘But the thing is… it is really normal – most of the time.”

During the chat, she also discussed Prince William and Prince Harry, her son-in-laws.

"I have two lovely sons-in-law and...I hope I’ll have a lovely daughter-in-law,” she stated. This last comment is referring to Kate’s brother, James Middleton, who is not married.

Despite her daughter launching her family into the spotlight by marrying into royalty, Carole maintained that her daily life is quite average.

"I have two other children and grandchildren and my job, and I lead a lot of my life round here, where I’ve lived for years and people knew me before Catherine’s…impact,” she shared. “It isn’t normal maybe to go to Louis’ christening or Catherine’s wedding, but, in the end, they’re all family events."

