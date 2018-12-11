Celebrity-Approved Lifestyle Gifts for Everyone on Your List

If you need more gift ideas in addition to our selects of viral beauty buys and movie and TV show-inspired pieces, we've got more.

Lifestyle products from kitchenware to books are fantastic gifts, and luckily, many of our favorite celebs' brands offer just that.

From Reese Witherspoon's Draper James goods to Gwyneth Paltrow's line of glow-inducing skincare, shop the best A-list lifestyle gifts ahead.

Chrissy Teigen

The model's line of kitchenware is as covetable as expected. Inspired by her own Cravings cookbooks, the collection offers mugs, pie pans, plates and more, and her newest holiday range is both festive and timeless.

Target

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Stoneware Mug White/Gold Moroccan Decal $7

Reese Witherspoon

Her lifestyle line's collaboration with Crate & Barrel is the epitome of Southern hospitality. Who doesn't love an adorable wine tote carrying a bottle?

Draper James

Draper James x Crate & Barrel Cheers Wine Tote $20

Jessica Alba

The actress turned entrepreneur's brand has become a favorite for gentle yet effective baby, beauty and cleaning products. Allow your loved ones to relax and pamper themselves with its line of lavender bath essentials. (Can be used on babies, too!)

The Honest Company

The Honest Company Relax and Reset Kit $50

Lauren Conrad

The former star of The Hills launched The Little Market, where you can shop beautiful fair trade products, handmade by artisans around the world. We love these colorful woven planters, made by artisans in Rwanda.

The Little Market

All Across Africa Woven Planter $38

Jessica Simpson

The singer's collection not only has clothes and shoes, but it also includes luggage! This sleek, hard-case spinner suitcase in a fun, light blue hue is a treat.

Macy's

Jessica Simpson 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase $250, Sale $125

Gwyneth Paltrow

For the lady who wants glowing skin like GP, gift the goop Glow Intro Kit, which includes the Luminous Melting Cleanser, Exfoliating Instant Facial and goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder.

goop

goop goop Glow Intro Kit $134, Sale $110

Justin Timberlake

For the ultimate JT fan, his first book, which is filled with candid images and anecdotes from his personal archive, will be a winner.

Amazon

Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me by Justin Timberlake $20

Michelle Obama

The former first lady's inspiring memoir chronicles her life as she reflects on her childhood, career, motherhood and time spent at the White House.

Amazon

Becoming by Michelle Obama $20

Aimee Song

The perfect gift for the fashion girl in your life -- the mega-blogger of Song of Style's latest hardcover is filled with Insta-gold travel pics and style tips. Plus, it looks so chic on the coffee table.

Amazon

World of Style by Aimee Song $17

Kate Hudson

The actress' activewear brand doesn't skimp on cute or function with its affordable lineup of stylish workout gear.

Fabletics

Fabletics Grace 2-Piece Outfit $40

Beyonce

Queen Bey combines fashion and activewear for Ivy Park with its edgy, streetwear designs that can be worn in and out of the gym.

Nordstrom

Ivy Park Spliced Stripe Hoodie $115

Carrie Underwood

Another celeb workout brand we love! The country star's line offers activewear, loungewear, outerwear and even swimsuits!

Calia

Calia Plus Size Energize 7/8 Leggings $70

Ellen DeGeneres

This amorous wall decor from the talk show host's homeware collection for Bed Bath & Beyond will warm anyone's heart.

Bed Bath & Beyond

ED Ellen DeGeneres Cotton Tail "Love" Wall Decor $30

Miranda Kerr

The Australian model is all about wellness and organic beauty and the facial mists from her brand, Kora Organics, are essential for a mid-day pick-me-up to refresh and hydrate the skin. Your friend can keep one in her bag, one at her work desk and one at home.

Kora Organics

Kora Organics Refresh & Replenish Collection $25

Drew Barrymore

A bottle of wine never fails to impress for the holidays! Try the Barrymore Pinot Grigio from the actress' line of wines. It's brisk and refreshing with a note of citrus and tropical fruit.

Carmel Road

Barrymore by Carmel Road 2016 Monterey Pinot Grigio $22

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool actor became the owner of the boutique liquor brand this year. Smooth and balanced, the handcrafted bottle, made in small batches by master distillers in Portland, is great on its own or mixed in cocktails.

ReserveBar

Aviation Gin $33

For more gift ideas, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' to 'GLOW': Gifts Inspired by Iconic Movies and TV Shows of 2018

Viral Beauty Products of 2018 to Gift For the Holidays

Celebrity-Approved Fashion and Beauty Gifts That'll Really Impress

Related Gallery