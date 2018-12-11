Celebrity-Approved Lifestyle Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Lifestyle products from kitchenware to books are fantastic gifts, and luckily, many of our favorite celebs' brands offer just that.
From Reese Witherspoon's Draper James goods to Gwyneth Paltrow's line of glow-inducing skincare, shop the best A-list lifestyle gifts ahead.
Chrissy Teigen
The model's line of kitchenware is as covetable as expected. Inspired by her own Cravings cookbooks, the collection offers mugs, pie pans, plates and more, and her newest holiday range is both festive and timeless.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Stoneware Mug White/Gold Moroccan Decal $7
Reese Witherspoon
Her lifestyle line's collaboration with Crate & Barrel is the epitome of Southern hospitality. Who doesn't love an adorable wine tote carrying a bottle?
Draper James x Crate & Barrel Cheers Wine Tote $20
Jessica Alba
The actress turned entrepreneur's brand has become a favorite for gentle yet effective baby, beauty and cleaning products. Allow your loved ones to relax and pamper themselves with its line of lavender bath essentials. (Can be used on babies, too!)
The Honest Company Relax and Reset Kit $50
Lauren Conrad
The former star of The Hills launched The Little Market, where you can shop beautiful fair trade products, handmade by artisans around the world. We love these colorful woven planters, made by artisans in Rwanda.
All Across Africa Woven Planter $38
Jessica Simpson
The singer's collection not only has clothes and shoes, but it also includes luggage! This sleek, hard-case spinner suitcase in a fun, light blue hue is a treat.
Jessica Simpson 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase $250, Sale $125
Gwyneth Paltrow
For the lady who wants glowing skin like GP, gift the goop Glow Intro Kit, which includes the Luminous Melting Cleanser, Exfoliating Instant Facial and goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder.
goop goop Glow Intro Kit $134, Sale $110
Justin Timberlake
For the ultimate JT fan, his first book, which is filled with candid images and anecdotes from his personal archive, will be a winner.
Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me by Justin Timberlake $20
Michelle Obama
The former first lady's inspiring memoir chronicles her life as she reflects on her childhood, career, motherhood and time spent at the White House.
Becoming by Michelle Obama $20
Aimee Song
The perfect gift for the fashion girl in your life -- the mega-blogger of Song of Style's latest hardcover is filled with Insta-gold travel pics and style tips. Plus, it looks so chic on the coffee table.
World of Style by Aimee Song $17
Kate Hudson
The actress' activewear brand doesn't skimp on cute or function with its affordable lineup of stylish workout gear.
Fabletics Grace 2-Piece Outfit $40
Beyonce
Queen Bey combines fashion and activewear for Ivy Park with its edgy, streetwear designs that can be worn in and out of the gym.
Ivy Park Spliced Stripe Hoodie $115
Carrie Underwood
Another celeb workout brand we love! The country star's line offers activewear, loungewear, outerwear and even swimsuits!
Calia Plus Size Energize 7/8 Leggings $70
Ellen DeGeneres
This amorous wall decor from the talk show host's homeware collection for Bed Bath & Beyond will warm anyone's heart.
ED Ellen DeGeneres Cotton Tail "Love" Wall Decor $30
Miranda Kerr
The Australian model is all about wellness and organic beauty and the facial mists from her brand, Kora Organics, are essential for a mid-day pick-me-up to refresh and hydrate the skin. Your friend can keep one in her bag, one at her work desk and one at home.
Kora Organics Refresh & Replenish Collection $25
Drew Barrymore
A bottle of wine never fails to impress for the holidays! Try the Barrymore Pinot Grigio from the actress' line of wines. It's brisk and refreshing with a note of citrus and tropical fruit.
Barrymore by Carmel Road 2016 Monterey Pinot Grigio $22
Ryan Reynolds
The Deadpool actor became the owner of the boutique liquor brand this year. Smooth and balanced, the handcrafted bottle, made in small batches by master distillers in Portland, is great on its own or mixed in cocktails.
Aviation Gin $33
