2018 offered a plethora of amazing movies and TV shows!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made us weep and sing along as Ally and Jackson in A Star Is Born, while the fearless ladies of GLOW had us binge-watching the second season in a day.

Thus, we couldn't help but make a gift guide inspired by the characters that won over our hearts this year. So if your loved ones are obsessed with film and television as much as we are, we guarantee they'll adore our selects.

Allow them to channel the iconic characters of 2018 with our curated lineup of gifts ahead.

A Star Is Born

Give the exact cool-girl, chained pinstripe pant worn by Gaga's character Ally as she belted "Shallow" in the standout film to wear with a cropped tee. For the man who digs Jackson's (played by Cooper) low-key, rustic style, a corduroy trucker jacket will become his everyday staple.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Miaou

Miaou Tommy Pant in Navy Pinstripe $325

Macy's

Levi's Men's Corduroy Trucker Jacket $90, Sale $70

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon's hit show recently dropped its second season following Rachel Brosnahan's Emmy win for her performance as Miriam "Midge" Maisel in September. Her 1950s ensembles are never short of color and polish. A bright A-line midi and structured clasp bag are pieces that stand the test of time.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Nordstrom

Gal Meets Glam Collection Diane Mock Neck Fit & Flare Midi Dress $168

Mango

Mango Metal Appliqueé Box Clutch $70

Black Panther

The Marvel blockbuster immediately became a smash hit and a cultural phenomenon with its cast of all-black leads. The film celebrated African culture, and the costumes did not disappoint. Their jewelry was especially eye-catching thanks to Douriean Fletcher who designed the stunning Afro-futuristic baubles. Nab Fletcher's special-edition Black Panther bracelet or a fierce pair of earrings from Akola, handcrafted by Ugandan women living in poverty. 100% of revenue is invested in helping these women transform their families and communities.

Marvel Studios

Akola

Akola Klara Earring $58

Douriean

Douriean Claw Bracelet $106

Crazy Rich Asians

Another boundary-breaking film, the rom-com led by an all-Asian cast (which snagged two Golden Globe nominations) delivered all the opulence, fun and flair it promised. For the lady who adores designer duds, spoil her with a pair of statement shoes and glitzy earrings that scream fabulous.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Net-a-Porter

Malone Souliers Maureen 100 Metallic Leather Mules $595

Farfetch

Alessandra Rich Silver Rectangular Crystal Drop Earrings $332

GLOW

Got a makeup maven on your list? Allow him or her to channel the kickass female wrestlers of GLOW and experiment with bold color and glitter. A sparkly red lip gloss and multicolor palette will take anyone's beauty look to another level.

Courtesy of Netflix

MAC

MAC x Patrick Starrr Slay Ride Dazzleglass in Ride My Sleigh $19

Sephora

Violet Voss The Rainbow Eyeshadow Palette $30

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

For the girl who worships the teenage witch, gift the blonde's signature black velvet headband and a jar of magical dust -- an adaptogenic blend of uplifting superherbs and supermushrooms -- to keep her spirits up and stress at bay.

Courtesy of Netflix

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Clarissa Padded Headband $12, Sale $9

Moon Juice

Moon Juice Spirit Dust $38

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

If "Covinsky" is part of your pal's daily vocabulary, do her a favor and give the complete set of Jenny Han's three-book teen romance that became the widely-obsessed Netflix flick. Add in a few scrunchies, too! (If you don't get that reference, you know what to do.)

Courtesy of Netflix

Simon & Schuster

To All the Boys I've Loved Before Collection by Jenny Han $54

Slip

Slip Scrunchie Set $39

Pose

Ryan Murphy's newest series celebrates the LGBTQ community and ball culture in the '80s, which means the fashion is on fire. A sequined dress and retro gem-adorned link belt is as nostalgic and fierce as the show and its fans.

Courtesy of FX

Zara

Zara Sequin Dress $129

Topshop

Topshop Gem Circle Belt $58

