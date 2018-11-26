Celebrity-Approved Fashion and Beauty Gifts That'll Really Impress

Stressed about gift giving? Let us help you!

We've gathered the chicest, covetable fashion and beauty finds our favorite style stars have worn and used from brands they love. Is your friend a beauty junkie? Look to Chrissy Teigen's collection of glow-inducing makeup products. Does your mom need a new dress? Well, Reese Witherspoon's red frock is the perfect choice.

Browse our gift guide of celebrity-approved selects below that are sure to impress your loved ones.

Reese Witherspoon

The actress' lifestyle brand, Draper James, offers plenty of playful, feminine dresses true to the blonde's Southern Belle style. This red ruffled frock will be a staple in any lady's closet.

Draper James

Draper James Solid Flutter Dress $135

Sarah Jessica Parker

For the girl who loves Carrie Bradshaw, a statement pair of pumps from the Sex and the City icon's shoe line will be one she treasures forever.

James Devaney/GC Images

Saks Fifth Avenue

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Cosmo Embellished Pumps $385

Chrissy Teigen

Channel the star's signature glow with the Glow Kitchen Kit, inspired by the cookbook author's favorite holiday recipes, from her collaboration with Becca Cosmetics.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Sephora

Sephora

Becca x Chrissy Teigen Glow Kitchen Kit $44

Jessica Alba

The actress and entrepreneur loves gold masks from Knesko to de-puff, hydrate and firm up the skin. The new travel sets include a face, eye and lip mask, along with a jade roller to smooth out fine lines and reduce puffiness. Other A-list celebs who adore the line are Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Jessica Simpson and Sarah Paulson.

Instagram Story/@jessicaalba

KNESKO

Knesko Skin Nanogold Repair Collagen Mask & Green Jade Gemstone Roller Set $120

Hailey Baldwin

The model donned a romantic floral frock by Reformation while smooching her hubby, Justin Bieber, in November. Your stylish friend will be ecstatic to receive a gorgeous dress from the fashion-girl favorite brand, which is also consistently worn by Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Miranda Kerr and Lily Aldridge.

Reformation

Reformation Gavin Dress $218

Lily-Rose Depp

The model and rising actress isn't the only celeb fan of this trendy, budget-friendly jewelry line. Meghan Markle, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Gemma Chan and Margot Robbie have all worn Missoma baubles.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Missoma

Missoma Gold Rhea Convex Acre Hoops $127

Khloe Kardashian

For the girl who can never have too much denim, gift a pair of essential skinny blue jeans from Good American that she can wear every day -- Kardashian-approved, of course.

Good American

Good American Good Legs in Blue004 $159

Kendall Jenner

Does your loved one live in cold weather? Give Aritzia's tried-and-true Super Puff jacket that'll keep her warm all winter long, just like the supermodel's.

Aritzia

Tna The Super Puff $228

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Gentleman or lady, either will love this cult unisex scent by Le Labo both Jonas and Turner spritz on. The Game of Thrones actress recently told Elle, "I love Le Labo Santal 33. My fiance, [Joe Jonas], and I can both use it. The musky smell is a little more manly, but I like men’s cologne. We also have it in candles all over our house.”

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Le Labo

Le Labo Santal 22 Eau de Parfum $184

Kaia Gerber

Will your gal pal be escaping to a tropical destination after the holiday? A chic swimsuit will be put to good use! The model's tie bikini from Mikoh is the perfect vacation set to soak up the sun in.

Mikoh

Mikoh Jamaica Top $112

Mikoh

Mikoh Lahaina Bottom $90

Victoria's Secret Angels

Supermodels Jasmine Tookes, Elsa Hosk, Candice Swanepoel and more all rocked Charlotte Tilbury makeup at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The celeb makeup artist used her Beach Stick in Ibiza to create sun-kissed radiance.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stick in Ibiza $45

Kristin Cavallari

The reality TV star never seems to leave the house without her Baller earrings from her line, Uncommon James. These drops elevate an everyday outfit and complements a dressy ensemble for evening.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Uncommon James

Uncommon James Baller $74

Jennifer Lopez

The entertainer's holiday makeup set in collaboration with Inglot includes a mascara, pigment eye shadow, loose highlighter and red lipstick -- everything one needs to emulate that J.Lo glow.

Inglot

Jennifer Lopez x Inglot Makeup Set $77

