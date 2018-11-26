Gal Gadot's Red Suit Is the Cool Alternative to the Holiday Dress
Gal Gadot is gorgeous in burgundy!
The actress attended the London premiere of Ralph Breaks the Internet in a chic dark red pantsuit on Sunday.
The tailored ensemble looked flawless on the statuesque beauty. Although not sequined, the suit rendered in the deep hue immediately gave us festive vibes -- a polished, understated alternative to a dress.
Try the unexpected and wear a sleek suit for your upcoming holiday parties instead, and throw on a pair of glitzy earrings and heels. Shop a similar option below, along with our top selects.
GET THE LOOK:
ASOS Design Forever Red Suit $143
Zara Checked Velvet Blazer $149, Plaid Velvet Pants $100
Warehouse Tuxedo Blazer Jacket $105, Tuxedo Wide Leg Trouser $75
PrettyLittleThing Silver Tie Waist Jacket $55, Silver High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers $45
Eloquii Brocade Jacket $130, Brocade Pant $95
Topshop Chevron Contrast Stitch Suit $215
For more celebrity style, see below:
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
