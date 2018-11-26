Gal Gadot's Red Suit Is the Cool Alternative to the Holiday Dress

Gal Gadot is gorgeous in burgundy!

The actress attended the London premiere of Ralph Breaks the Internet in a chic dark red pantsuit on Sunday.

The tailored ensemble looked flawless on the statuesque beauty. Although not sequined, the suit rendered in the deep hue immediately gave us festive vibes -- a polished, understated alternative to a dress.

Try the unexpected and wear a sleek suit for your upcoming holiday parties instead, and throw on a pair of glitzy earrings and heels. Shop a similar option below, along with our top selects.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

ASOS Design Forever Red Suit $143

Zara

Zara Checked Velvet Blazer $149, Plaid Velvet Pants $100

Warehouse

Warehouse Tuxedo Blazer Jacket $105, Tuxedo Wide Leg Trouser $75

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Silver Tie Waist Jacket $55, Silver High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers $45

Eloquii

Eloquii Brocade Jacket $130, Brocade Pant $95

Topshop

Topshop Chevron Contrast Stitch Suit $215

Each product has been selected, and each product's style has been reviewed, by our editorial team

