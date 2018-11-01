Sarah Jessica Parker's Statement Dress Is Getting Us In the Holiday Party Mood
Sarah Jessica Parker is looking festive!
The Sex and the City icon was spotted in New York City wearing a pink Emilia Wickstead lamé dress and it got us thinking -- we need a new dress for the holiday party circuit.
Her shiny frock, styled with a purple Ulla Johnson coat, Wolford tights and SJP metallic shoes, is perfect for the special occasions coming up when you want to feel a bit more dressed up.
From statement, flirty details like fringe and feathers to sumptuous fabrications à la velvet and satin, available in an array of shades from jewel tones to metallic, shop the show-stopping dresses that'll impress everyone in the room at any soiree ahead.
GET THE LOOK:
Zara Fringed Dress $50
ASOS Design One Shoulder Mini Plisse Dress with Hanky Hem $56
Topshop Drape Sequin Mini Dress $68
Urban Outfitters Plunging Twist-Front Midi Dress $89
& Other Stories Floral Velour Wrap Dress $99
Nasty Gal Make Your Entrance Satin Dress $100
Jason Wu x Eloquii Sweetheart Sheath Dress $111
Little Mistress Izzy Sequin Wrap Dress $115
Eliza J Bell Sleeve Contrast Trim Fit & Flare Dress $138
Mango Satin Gown $150
Finders Keepers Pompeii Long Sleeve Dress $165
Vince Camuto Feather Hem Satin Slipdress $169
Iris & Ink Diane Gathered Crepe Mini Dress $180
Silk Laundry Tie Shoulder Dress Navy $181
Warehouse Multi Stripe Sequin Wrap Dress $214
Line By K Elio Dress Magenta $269
Staud Romy Feather-Trimmed Stretch-Satin Dress $275
Reformation Pyrenees Dress $298
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
