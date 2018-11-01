Sarah Jessica Parker is looking festive!

The Sex and the City icon was spotted in New York City wearing a pink Emilia Wickstead lamé dress and it got us thinking -- we need a new dress for the holiday party circuit.

Her shiny frock, styled with a purple Ulla Johnson coat, Wolford tights and SJP metallic shoes, is perfect for the special occasions coming up when you want to feel a bit more dressed up.

From statement, flirty details like fringe and feathers to sumptuous fabrications à la velvet and satin, available in an array of shades from jewel tones to metallic, shop the show-stopping dresses that'll impress everyone in the room at any soiree ahead.

James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

Zara Fringed Dress $50

ASOS

ASOS Design One Shoulder Mini Plisse Dress with Hanky Hem $56

Topshop

Topshop Drape Sequin Mini Dress $68

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Plunging Twist-Front Midi Dress $89

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Floral Velour Wrap Dress $99

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal Make Your Entrance Satin Dress $100

Eloquii

Jason Wu x Eloquii Sweetheart Sheath Dress $111

CoEdition

Little Mistress Izzy Sequin Wrap Dress $115

Nordstrom

Eliza J Bell Sleeve Contrast Trim Fit & Flare Dress $138

Mango

Mango Satin Gown $150

Fashion Bunker

Finders Keepers Pompeii Long Sleeve Dress $165

Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Feather Hem Satin Slipdress $169

The Outnet

Iris & Ink Diane Gathered Crepe Mini Dress $180

Silk Laundry

Silk Laundry Tie Shoulder Dress Navy $181

Warehouse

Warehouse Multi Stripe Sequin Wrap Dress $214

Line By K

Line By K Elio Dress Magenta $269

Net-a-Porter

Staud Romy Feather-Trimmed Stretch-Satin Dress $275

Reformation

Reformation Pyrenees Dress $298

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

