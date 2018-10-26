Gigi Hadid Makes This Cozy Winter Sweater Unexpectedly Chic -- Shop It Now!
When temperatures go down, the layers come out.
Scarves, jackets, knits, hats, the list goes on. These cold-weather pieces definitely make dressing more fun especially when they're the latest trendy designs (shiny leather trench coats, anyone?), but when winter completely hits, you're forced to reach for the most practical items that will actually keep you warm -- and oftentimes they're not the most stylish.
Allow Gigi Hadid to change your mind on one of winter's tried-and-true pieces -- the fleece pullover.
It's cozy, comfy and, most of all, warm thanks to its plushy fabrication that easily layers over tops and under coats. However, it's not something you immediately categorize as a fashion-forward piece. But just as Kendall Jenner elevated her practical puffy jacket, Hadid made the zip-up cool and covetable via her bright blue topper by It designer Sandy Liang, paired with hip-hanging gray trousers, snakeskin boots and shapely shades. We especially adore the vibrant hue, which would look so chic peeking out from a classic coat.
So if you're in the market for an update to an over-worn fleece or you're in need of the thermal must-have, shop our selects of the most stylish plush pullovers available now -- all created in modern styles from bright to embroidered to color-blocked. Brave for the cold ahead.
GET THE LOOK:
Bershka Zip Front Sweat With Seriously Motif $40
Urban Outfitters UO Angela Fleece Pullover Top $49
Topshop Borg Heart Zip Funnel Sweatshirt $50
Everlane The ReNew Fleece Half-Zip $65
The North Face Campshire Pullover Hoodie $149
Donni Tri-Fleece Pullover $218
Sandy Liang Bean Pullover $395
For more style, see below:
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
Chrissy Teigen Demonstrates How to Pull Off a Mini Skirt For Fall
The Bike Shorts Trend: Is It Really a Thing?
The Kendall Jenner-Approved Winter Jacket That'll Actually Keep You Warm
Related Gallery