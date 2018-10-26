When temperatures go down, the layers come out.

Scarves, jackets, knits, hats, the list goes on. These cold-weather pieces definitely make dressing more fun especially when they're the latest trendy designs (shiny leather trench coats, anyone?), but when winter completely hits, you're forced to reach for the most practical items that will actually keep you warm -- and oftentimes they're not the most stylish.

Allow Gigi Hadid to change your mind on one of winter's tried-and-true pieces -- the fleece pullover.

It's cozy, comfy and, most of all, warm thanks to its plushy fabrication that easily layers over tops and under coats. However, it's not something you immediately categorize as a fashion-forward piece. But just as Kendall Jenner elevated her practical puffy jacket, Hadid made the zip-up cool and covetable via her bright blue topper by It designer Sandy Liang, paired with hip-hanging gray trousers, snakeskin boots and shapely shades. We especially adore the vibrant hue, which would look so chic peeking out from a classic coat.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

So if you're in the market for an update to an over-worn fleece or you're in need of the thermal must-have, shop our selects of the most stylish plush pullovers available now -- all created in modern styles from bright to embroidered to color-blocked. Brave for the cold ahead.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

Bershka Zip Front Sweat With Seriously Motif $40

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters UO Angela Fleece Pullover Top $49

Topshop

Topshop Borg Heart Zip Funnel Sweatshirt $50

Everlane

Everlane The ReNew Fleece Half-Zip $65

The North Face

The North Face Campshire Pullover Hoodie $149

Donni

Donni Tri-Fleece Pullover $218

Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang Bean Pullover $395

For more style, see below:

